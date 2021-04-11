“Chivas’s approach is from a small team”: André Marín tunde al Rebaño

The commentator André Marin threw the team of Chivas after they lost 1-0 against Blue Cross, within the date 14 of Liga MX.

During the program of “The Last Word”, Marín commented that the performance of Guadalajara during the tournament has been very bad and this hurts a lot, but that the approach to the match against La Maquina was of a small team.

“It hurts a lot for Guadalajara, for the season they have had. It hurts me because it is a team that only plays with Mexicans, because there was hope after what happened at the end of 2020 because they spent a lot of money on reinforcements, for many reasons.

“But today Guadalajara’s approach is from a small, buzzing, fearful team. A shame about Chivas ”, highlighted the Fox Sports commentator.

