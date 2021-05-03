Chivas would seek the signing of Néstor Araujo at the request of Víctor Manuel Vucetich

Mexican international Néstor Araujo, soccer player from Celta VigoAfter being transferable, it has attracted the attention of some Liga MX teams and especially Chivas and Cruz Azul, two greats who could go for the defender for the Apertura 2021.

Thus, according to Mediotiempo, Néstor Araujo would have one of Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s requests if he continues to lead the Flock for the next tournament and they would seek to ‘win’ it over Cruz Azul.

With both clubs looking for central, one of the best options in the “Mexican” market is the 29-year-old former Santista, who could return from his adventure in Europe after playing with Celta de Vigo.

The drawback that would keep him away from chivas would be the high cost of the player and the moment Chivas goes through economically, since he has some debts to settle before thinking about signings.

For their part, Cruz Azul would also be interested in Araujo, however, the possibility also seems distant.

The Mexican defender has played 76 games with Celta de Vigo and has scored 4 times, being one of the starters for the Celeste team.

