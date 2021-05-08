Chivas would include one more player in transfer of Fernando Beltrán to Necaxa

The Rayos del Necaxa would be interested in two players from the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara for the next Opening Tournament 2021, as they would try to sign Fernando “el Nene” Beltrán already César “el Chino” Huerta, as reinforcements for the midfield and forward.

According to information from Jesús Beltrán for ESPN, “El Nene” Beltrán would be reaching as a loan to all of the Ray, as it is practically erased in the computer of Victor Manuel Vucetich.

For his part, “El Chino” Huerta would come out in a definitive sale, as it would serve to settle the debt that Guadalajara still has with Necaxa for the signings of Cristian “Chicote” Calderón, Jesús “Canelo” Angulo and Alexis Peña, being that the latter is no longer even part of the team.

The “Chino” Huerta has a clause of 15 million dollars, which would serve to pay off his debts with the hydrocalid group, from transfers that were made more than a year ago.

In addition to these two players, the Rayos del Necaxa would have sought the sessions of Gilberto “el Tiba” Sepúlveda and Cristian “Chicote” Calderón, although the Flock would not be willing to release this pair of players.

