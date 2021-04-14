Chivas would have started negotiations to sell JJ Macías and Antuna to Serie A

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, a team that has not had a good time in the 2021 Guardians of Liga MX, seeks to accommodate its figures in the international market and according to Sergio Lugo told ESPN, the Flock began negotiations with an Italian company.

Lugo, a former player who now works hand in hand with the Italian companies Nicoletti & Partners ‘and’ Piccioli & Lombardi, revealed that they are Uriel antuna Y Jose Juan Macías the players that Chivas seeks to place in Europe.

Lugo, who had already revealed about approaches of Serie A visors to some Mexican players, would have revealed to ESPN that Chivas is already in negotiations with said companies.

The case of José Juan Macías is closer to being realized, because coupled with the fact that Chivas has not performed and would have caused some disagreements, they seek to generate income with its sale.

For his part, Antuna, according to Lugo’s words, would be one of the players that attracts the most attention, due to his qualities similar to those of Hirving Lozano.

