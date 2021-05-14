Chivas would have offered José Madueña to Necaxa

Although the tournament does not end, the teams are already beginning to make their first moves towards the Opening 2021. One of the clubs that has begun to speed up negotiations is Necaxa, who is looking for Fernando Beltrán and César Huerta.

Remember that Chivas agreed a year and a half ago with Necaxa to pay about 20 million for the ‘Chicote ‘Calderon, Jesús Angulo and Alexis Peña, an amount that has not yet been paid due to the losses that have been had in the club due to the pandemic.

For this reason, the Necaxa board of directors seeks to reach an agreement, in which they sought the return of Calderón; However, according to David Medrano, his return is almost impossible due to his high salary, which is why Chivas would have offered him in the ‘package’ to José Madueña.

The source reveals that Necaxa is waiting for the approval of foreign investment to be able to complete the signings, recalling that a few months ago it was revealed that a large economic injection could come from a group of US investors.

Madueña did not enter into Vucetich’s plans for this tournament, so this first semester he was playing with the Under-20 category, in which he played eight games and scored a goal.