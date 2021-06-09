Chivas would have already signed Christian Pinzón, ‘North American’ reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara would be close to confirming their first reinforcement for the TorNeo Opening 2021 of Liga MX, because according to information uncovered by the American reporter Patrick McCraney, the Herd would have already closed the signing of Christian Pinzón, a 22-year-old forward born in California, United States, but of Mexican descent.

Pinzón was conducting tests with the first team of the Chivas since last March, which he would have successfully raffled, according to different sources in Guadalajara, as the promise of the MLS left good feelings in the chiverío’s practices.

Just last January he was caught in the second round of the MLS draft and according to the source, the player’s rights are in charge of the Chicago Fire for the next 18 months.

More #CFFC News: Fire 2021 draft pick Christian Pinzon is signing with Chivas in Mexico. He’s been on trial there for a few months. The Fire still hold his MLS rights for another 18 months. – Patrick McCraney (@patrickmccraney) June 9, 2021

Pinzón was close to playing in the Mexican Football League with Los Cabos FC, a project that fell apart and ended up not participating in the first season of the nascent Mexican league.

Who is Christian Pinzón?

In 2019, Pinzón played 21 games, recording 7 goals and 7 assists, being named Top Drawer Soccer National Player of the Week after leading the Titans to victories over the Air Force, recording two goals and two assists in both games. of the series.

He was named an Honorable Mention from the Big West Conference.

