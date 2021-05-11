Chivas would give continuity to Víctor Manuel Vucetich for the Apertura 2021

Contrary to what had been rumored weeks ago, the failure of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX would not be a reason for the directive of the Flock I would thank Victor Manuel Vucetich as technical director of the first team, because one day after his elimination in the Repechage against the Tuzos del Pachuca, there is a high probability that his contract will be renewed.

According to information revealed by reporter Mariana Zacarías, there are high probabilities that Vucetich will stay as Chivas technical director for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX that will start in mid-July or early August.

“Chivahermanos there are high probabilities that Vucetich will remain as Chivas coach …”, published Zacarías.

The decision surprises the environment that surrounds Chivas, because for days there has been speculation with the departure of King Midas this summer if he could not reach the Semifinals phase as in last semester, since his contract expires this summer and, supposedly, renewal would be conditional on that goal that was not met.

A day after being thrashed 4-2 against Pachuca, fans of the Flock waited for news of a dismissal of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, but so far the rojiblanco club has made an exit on the subject.

Chivas has already given their squad a vacation, citing them on June 2 to start the preseason with a view to the 2021 Apertura.

In his general balance, Vucetich led 36 games to Guadalajara, signing 14 wins, 13 draws and 9 losses; with 46 goals in favor and 44 against.

