The director of Sports Sciences of Chivas de Guadalajara, the doctor Jaime Figueroa, revealed this Thursday that the club is preparing a protocol for the resumption of Mexican soccer and hopes it will be discussed by the other teams in the country.

“We started the research project from March 15, the date on which the Closing 2020 was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From that moment we saw what was being done in Germany, Italy, Spain, England and even States United with the NBA and the Major Leagues, “explained the doctor.

Figueroa assured that they have received advice from teams from Spain and Italy, in addition to seeing the protocol that will be implemented in German football and documents from the aforementioned American leagues.

In Mexico, the doctor commented that they consulted with health members who have been involved in “important matters”, but at the moment no soccer club was integrated.

The protocol will consist of 35 pages, a summary of the investigation of more than 100 pages, and contemplates 4 or 5 scenarios of the pandemic, depending on its progress, and is designed for the remainder of the Closing 2020 and the Opening 2020.

“It is 98% complete, it will be ready next week. It is something that we want to share with the rest of the clubs and with the Liga Mx. It is important to unify because if the chain of care is broken it could imply another stoppage or another situation not positive, “explained the doctor, who was a resident of Espanyol de Barcelona.

Since last week, the doctor and Amaury Vergara, president of Guadalajara, have sent a letter to Enrique Bonilla, president of the Liga Mx, proposing to discuss this and all the protocols that may exist in Mexican soccer through a medical commission.

This work, according to Figueroa, could be applied in the Women’s MX League and in other sports in Mexico such as baseball and basketball.

“The protocol consists of a phase, which is the return to competition, and it is subdivided into what those involved must do at home, the concentrations, the training sessions and during the games. It only talks about the game, not how the game should return. fondness for stadiums, “he added.

On the moment of the game, the document has rules for the social distancing between the players and referees in the locker rooms and also on how to keep the soccer balls and uniforms of the soccer players disinfected.

There is also a section for testing to rule out COVID-19 on party members (players, coaching staff, administrative staff and the press).

“There are scenarios in which the tests are weekly, there are other scenarios that can be biweekly, it depends on how the pandemic behaves and the return to competition,” said Figueroa.

Apart from tests to rule out infections, they include so-called serological tests to detect those involved who may have developed antibodies against the virus.

The work will go to the Jalisco State Health Secretariat for verification.

Guadalajara seeks that the medical commission, in addition to serving as a space for debate on protocols, is permanent.

“We want to create a medical commission with the League to deal with issues that concern the medical areas of sport such as concussions and to find ways to combat them in a homogeneous way. We propose that the commission be made up of one or two elements from the teams’ medical area” he concluded.

The Clausura 2020 of Mexican soccer stopped on March 15 after the conclusion of the tenth day. At the moment there is no date for its resumption.

