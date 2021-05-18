Chivas willing to sell one of its figures in the Clausura 2021

With stove football to all that gives in the MX League, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are ‘tempting’ to start moving their pieces and start adding reinforcements for the next Opening Tournament 2021, so they are already moving the market and studying the possible casualties they will have for the next tournament, among which the extreme stands out Jesus ‘Canelo’ Angulo, who would they study to sell it to.

In addition to the players that have already been mentioned as possible transferable or that will be used as bargains, Jesus Angulo I could also stop wearing the T-shirt of Chivas in case you get a good offer for your letter.

Also read: Club América: This is how the fans said goodbye to Santiago Solari after losing to Pachuca

According to unofficial rumors, players such as Cristian Calderón, Fernando Beltrán and César el Chino Huerta are among the players most sought after by other teams in this transfer market and whom Chivas has in the ‘negotiable’ folder, footballers who are now It is added by the name of Jesús Angulo, according to the column of the Reforma newspaper, Sancadilla.

The footballers who are looking for accommodation are Michael Pérez, Carlos Villanueva, Carlos Cisneros, Antonio Briseño and Antonio Madueña.

The Chivas winger was one of the best footballers in the Clausura 2021 with the Flock, playing 17 games and registering 3 goals and 2 assists.

In a year and a half with Chivas, Angulo has played 48 official matches and recorded 7 goals and 3 assists.

How much did Chivas pay for the Canelo Angulo and how much would it earn from its sale?

At 24 years old, Angulo is valued at 3 million euros, about 3.67 million dollars.

Chivas paid $ 8 million for his transfer in January 2020 and has a contract until December 2023.

In order to sell it, Chivas would have to receive an offer equal to or greater than 8 million dollars, otherwise it would result in a significant economic loss, making it difficult to leave.

Also read: Club América: Guillermo Ochoa does not know how to save penalties; registers a low average

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content