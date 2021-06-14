Chivas will support SIEDO to investigate José Luis Higuera for money diversion

After an investigation by the SIEDOr about the former director of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, José Luis Higuera Barbieri, current owner of Atlético Morelia of the Liga de Expansión MX, the directive of the rojiblanco team published a statement in which they express their full support with the authorities to clarify any anomaly .

Higuera is accused of using billing companies to divert money for his own benefit by triangulating some of these legally established companies, in addition to being related to businesses of Jorge Vergara’s ex-wife, Angélica Fuentes.

These activities would have been practiced by the former CEO of Chivas during his tenure in the Guadalajara team, so now, Guadalajara has expressed that they are open to clarify this situation, separating it from any illegal activity related to Higuera Barbieri.

To our fans, the media and public opinion in general:

Yesterday, based on information released by a national media, we were aware of the investigation carried out by SEIDO that involves executives who were linked to companies in our group.

We inform that Grupo Omnilife-Chivas has never carried out operations simulating any transaction with the companies that are mentioned in the media, or with any other.

At Grupo Omnilife-Chivas we have the ethical conviction to always conduct business within the law and we are against any act outside the legal framework; For this reason, we offer full cooperation with the corresponding authorities and institutions in their current investigation.

