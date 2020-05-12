The stop of soccer in Mexico for the Covid-19 has brought with it a economic crisis for the Liga MX teams, which would hardly heal if they do not choose to sell footballers to, thus, achieve a financial balance and seek good level reinforcements At low price. One of these cases is that of Chivas de Guadalajara.

With the intention of maintaining a strong and suitable set for the title, the ‘Sacred Flock‘Would be considering selling goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño, a young keeper with interesting qualities who has lagged behind in banking given the great performances of Toño Rodríguez.

According to information collected by SoyFutbol, Raúl Gudiño would leave the red and white institution so that the club I managed to settle the pending account that you have with Necaxa after the footballers who sold him a few months ago. The same source states that the objective of Chivas it is also to strengthen in different positions of the club.

🔥 Tomorrow I bring you a surprise that I am very excited to share with all of you. Stay tuned to my social networks 😜 # RG1 pic.twitter.com/rUDey0PYwC – Raúl Gudiño (@ RaulGudino1) May 12, 2020

The contract of Raúl Gudiño with Chivas ends in June of next year. For this reason, if Guadalajara you want to bring financial relief for the keeper You must sell it shortly. And is that, if you decide to wait, Gudiño could negotiate for zero enjoyment his transfer to another club in next winter.

It should be noted that the Mexican card is 1.2 million euros. In addition, in recent days the rumor about a possible interest of Pumas by the ex-archer of the Porto. However, with the recently renewed contract of ‘Chicken‘ Saldivar, things could have changed.