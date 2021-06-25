Chivas will seek the signing of a forward in Santos Laguna

Before the possible departure of Jose Juan Macías to The Spanish leagueAs a reinforcement of Getafe, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are already looking for his replacement and would be interested in one of Santos Laguna’s forwards for him. Opening 2021.

According to information from “Balam Sports”, the Sacred Flock would seek the signing of one of the three promises of the Warriors, as you are interested in Eduardo “el Mudo” Aguirre, Alberto Ocejo Y Santiago Munoz.

“Chivas will look for the arrival of Eduardo Aguirre, Alberto Ocejo or Santiago Muñoz. This before the signing of JJ Macias to @GetafeCF. It would NOT be easy to negotiate with @ClubSantos for any of the three. “

Of these three players, the one who had the best Closing Tournament 2021 was Santiago Muñoz, since in 18 games, he accumulated around a thousand minutes, where he scored three annotations and gave three assists.

After him, “el Mudo” Aguirre appears, who in the regular phase played 17 games and scored three goals. However, the 22-year-old attacker was uncovered in the Liguilla, scoring five goals in seven games.

Finally, Alberto Ocejo, the oldest of the three at 23, played a total of 20 league-league games and was only able to score one goal in around 800 minutes.

