Chivas will not have ‘signings’ for the Apertura 2021; They seek to exchange players

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara tied their pass to the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 Tournament and although they have the match against Pachuca ahead, they are also already focused on possible ‘reinforcements’ for the 2021 Apertura and according to ESPN, they will not have big signings.

In fact, the source says that, due to the club’s finances, they seek to sell players to settle the debts they have with Necaxa and Santos Laguna.

Chivas, in this way, would be reinforced with some ‘loans’ or exchanges, in search of not making heavy expenses for the following semester.

Two of the great candidates to leave are Cristian Calderón and José Juan Macías, who would leave a large sum of money to the team.

Chivas made a strong investment at the beginning of 2020 and they seek to maintain the base for the next tournament, as they trust that with some additions plus the quarry, they can raise the team.

