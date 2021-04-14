Chivas will have a new coach in the summer; Ricardo Peláez already has the relief of Vucetich

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue without raising their heads in this Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX from the hand of Victor Manuel Vucetich, technician who has only achieved 2 victories in the first half of the year, having at Guadalajara in a committed position in his task to obtain a ticket to the Repechage, so it is ensured that the stage of King midas in the rojiblanco team it already has an expiration date.

According to information revealed in the Half Time Filtered Touch column, Ricardo Peláez, Guadalajara Sports Director, has two technicians in mind to relieve Vucetich in the technical direction of the team.

Also read: Liga MX: General table of positions Day 14 of Clausura 2021

Peláez’s ‘list’ has been shortened to just two options; the first is Antonio Mohamed, a former Rayados coach who is currently out of work and residing in Argentina; in addition to Diego Alonso, a technician who was close to arriving at Chivas in the recent past, already with Ricardo in the sports direction.

The plan with Vucetich is simple, Chivas will hold it until the end of the tournament so as not to pay a millionaire settlement, because the King Midas contract has a clause in which they can thank him at the end of the tournament without paying a single peso for the completion of the link.

Antonio Mohamed and Ricardo Peláez already worked together at Club América, managing to lift a Liga MX title with creams, although in the end their relationship was friction, which is why this reunion is doubtful for many.

A few days ago, the Turco published that he was close to returning to direct, and although he did not specify the name of Liga MX, Mohamed has been linked with Chivas and Xolos Tijuana, a team that was left without a coach on April 12 with the resignation of Pablo Guede.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: