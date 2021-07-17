Chivas will be able to count on fans for the start of the Apertura 2021

Despite the increase in Covid-19 cases in the Jalisco state, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will be able to open the Akron Stadium for the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX.

According to information from León Iturbide, the Sacred Flock has authorization to open the Akron up to 60% of its capacity, for the match on Date 1 before the Athletic of San Luis.

However, this percentage could be reduced if so decided by the Jalisco State Board of Health, in case Coronavirus infections in the state continue to increase.

“The Akron Stadium will have 60 percent of the capacity for Monday’s match of the Women’s League between Chivas and Atlético San Luis. This is planned until now, but it could decrease if the government of Jalisco considers it pertinent “

A couple of days ago, the Governor of the State, Enrique Alfaro, commented that mass events could be canceled if the Health Board so determined, so each of the scenarios would be analyzed to make the appropriate decisions.

