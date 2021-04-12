Chivas: Why don’t you resign Víctor Manuel Vucetich ?, Álvaro Morales busts DT

After the defeat of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara against La Maquina de Cruz Azul, the coach of the Flock, Victor Manuel Vucetich, made some statements in which he would have directly held his players responsible for the team’s misstep in this Clausura 2021, which would have caused the annoyance of the footballers, describing the words of the King Midas, this according to information leaked to the ESPN communicator, Álvaro Morales.

In his space on ESPN, Morales revealed that some of his sources within Chivas had assured him that Vucetich’s statements have his players dissatisfied, who have not managed to decipher King Midas’s style of play.

“These statements have been considered arrogant, those same statements, according to information I have, from a variety of sources within Guadalajara itself, have not gone down well with the players.

“We have not been able to find a group that is more responsible for obtaining those results,” the group did not like that, Morales said. “Those same people who told me, or we understand Vucetich, told me, ‘There is no game model,’ added the communicator.

Álvaro went further and overwhelmed the Rebaño coach, remembering that he has had a decade full of failures in Mexican Soccer, since he has not won a Liga MX for twenty tournaments, ensuring that he has not been able to manage the package. to big teams in Aztec football.

“The disaster of the former King Midas, who has been twenty league tournaments without winning one, because with the big teams, like Chivas Cruz Azul, Vucetich has been a disaster, and it has not been his golden touch, but that of his players If not, Vucetich would be practically nobody in Mexican Soccer, ”Morales launched.

The ‘Brujo’ closed his comment asking for the resignation of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, reminding him of his own words, since King Midas had commented that he had his suitcases ready to leave the Flock, although for Morales, the coach wants to collect his juicy settlement before retiring voluntarily.

“There is another interesting statement from Vucetich: ‘The suitcases are there.’ Why don’t you quit Vuce? Of course, because with the suitcases the settlement has to come, ”Álvaro said.

How much would Chivas pay Vucetich if he is dismissed at Clausura 2021?

According to unofficial information, Guadalajara would have to pay a settlement of 1.5 million dollars, which is why they have endured the removal of King Midas.

