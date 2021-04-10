Chivas: Why did José Juan Macías lose the title to Vucetich?

After the substitution of Jose Juan Macías in the match against Santos Laguna and that this situation may be repeated in this Saturday’s match against The Cruz Azul Machine, the agent of the forward of the Chivas del Guadalajara has ‘touched base’ with the directive that heads Ricardo Peláez to know the details and details of this situation with your client, receiving a negative response from the diligence of the Flock.

According to information revealed by journalist David Medrano Félix, in his column for the daily Récord, Alan Baron, A representative of Macías, spoke by phone with Ricardo Peláez to request an explanation for the footballer’s situation, receiving a strong response from the manager.

The source indicates that, Peláez, replied that Chivas were not used to giving explanations to the promoters of the players about the role played by their soccer players within the team, since that decision-making was solely and exclusively the coach in turn, in this case, Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Medrano Félix points out that in the environment of José Juan Macías there is concern about the football situation that the JJ is going through, since in recent months he lost the title in Chivas and in the Pre-Olympic Selection.

In the current campaign, Macías has participated in 10 of the 12 games that Chivas has played, 8 of them as a starter.

JJ only missed the first 2 matches of the tournament due to his contagion case, and had only been a substitute on his return to the courts on Matchday 3.

Macías registers 6 goals and 1 assist in 718 minutes of play, being the scoring leader in the rojiblanco team, so his substitution in the last game is not understandable, when the forward claims to be one hundred percent physically.

Rumors suggest that José Juan is not comfortable in the rojiblanco dressing room and has friction with his teammates and the coach.

