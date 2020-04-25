Chivas will always have it tattooed, because Rodolfo Pizarro has a lot of love for him and regretted that they did not give him the opportunity to continue, because he wanted, in case of not going to Europe, to stay in the fold to retire but José Luis Higurra at the time did not hear him.

In a year and a half he won everything with the fold, he synergized with the fans, he misses them because he says it’s difficult to find followers like that and he hopes someday to return to be champion again with the great love of his football life.

“It was a fleeting love. That high school, summer love that lasts a little while, but is so real. ”

Pizarro stated in the interview with Líderes del Rebaño, that winning titles with Guadalajara helped him grow in all aspects and thanked the fans for their unconditional support.

“The ones I had in Chivas had 10 years without winning and because of what Chivas means, their hobby, which is why it is great, is difficult to find. Arriving in Chivas, because it was so expensive, they expected things from me and in a certain way I had some pressure and thanks to that title it helped me a lot. They have all meant something in my life, the titles represent everything for a footballer ”.

