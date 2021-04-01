Chivas warms up the game against Santos Laguna and rubs Alexis Vega’s goal

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara face Santos Laguna this Sunday on matchday 13 of Guardianes 2021 and on days of the game, they already warm up the game, rubbing a goal from Alexis Vega against the Laguna team.

In social networks, the Flock remembered Alexis Vega’s double in Copa MX and published the winning goal in that match, corresponding to the Copa MX of the Apertura 2019.

Chivas took all 3 points in that group stage match thanks to Alexis Vega’s double in the final minutes of the match.

Now, Alexis Vega, the Pre-Olympic Ballon d’Or, will reach the top of Sunday’s game and Chivas expect him to show the same level shown in the Olympic competition.

