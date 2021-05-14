Chivas wants to reinforce Érick Aguirre del Pachuca in ‘barter’

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue to explore options for the transfer market that is coming next summer in the MX League and now it has transcended the interest that they have to get the services of the player of the Tuzos del Pachuca, Érick Aguirre, who has already been on the chiverío’s agenda in previous transfer windows.

According to information uncovered by the Récord newspaper, Chivas would return to the charge for the 24-year-old player whom they were about to sign prior to Clausura 2020 and who they probed again before the Closing 2021.

Read also: Rayados de Monterrey: Javier Aguirre blows up the Santos Laguna players

Guadalajara is not going through a good financial moment and continues with debts from previous signings and liquidations of previous strategists, so in the Flock they would be proposing a barter to the Tuzos in which it would include their left back, Alex Mayorga, who did not have the same brilliance that he showed in the previous tournament with the Pumas de la UNAM, the club where he was on loan.

The source also points out the interest that those of the Flock have in signing Jaime Gómez, a soccer player from Xolos de Tijuana that Víctor Manuel Vucetich directed during his time at the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.

Numbers of Érick Aguirre and Alejandro Mayorga

Erick Aguirre. 24 years.

Left back or left midfielder. Value: 6 million euros Contract until 2023. 164 matches in First Division. 7 goals and 19 assists.

Alex Mayorga. 23 years

Left Side Value: 2.5 million euros Contract until 2022. 79 matches in First Division. 6 goals and 7 assists.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Ricardo Ferretti would be investigated for ‘irregularities’ in signings

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content