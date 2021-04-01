Chivas: Vucetich, “without fear” of being fired from Guadalajara

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have not had a good Clausura 2021 and the Victor Manuel Vucetich as technical director he has begun to falter, although this does not worry him to “King midas”.

At a press conference prior to Matchday 13, Vucetich He assured that, after his long career, he is no longer “scared” by the possibility of being fired, because he knows that his continuity in the team depends on the results he can deliver.

“I no longer live in fear, today I already live with the certainty that this is so. This no longer scares me in the least, but that’s the way it is. We know that we have to look for the result because of the importance of the club, because of so many people that exist around and more in these critical moments that we live, where in a pandemic the joy that the result can give I believe would generate a positive aspect in society “

The “King Midas” also commented that they will continue fighting for the classification despite the complications in which the team may find itself, as they must respond on the field.

“We will search and fight despite all the circumstances that may be setting. If it’s fair or unfair, I don’t know. They are the bases and on the bases we are working on it “

