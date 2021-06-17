Chivas: Vucetich will seek to “cover” players who are left out of the Olympic Games

The Mexican Under-23 National Team finished its preparation tour of Europe and now Jaime Lozano will deliver the final squad for the Tokyo Olympic Games, where some players will be “cut” from the process.

Chivas is one of the teams that has the most summons, so Víctor Manuel Vucetich knows that he will have to work immediately with the elements that are not chosen in the final list so that they do not affect them mentally.

Also read: Liga MX: Tigres says goodbye to Julián Quiñones and fans celebrate his departure

“I think we have to be very specific. It is to turn the page and now what is coming, what was not given, they have to let go and we must direct ourselves to what we really have in front of us, our reality is already this and we have to live with this reality “, commented Vuce at a press conference.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich is aware that one or two players from the Tri Olímpico will return to the team, they will be left out of the final list and he talks about how to help his or his elements to quickly overcome that bitter drink. pic.twitter.com/8TB6pQv24n – É (@rams_alex) June 17, 2021

Those invited from Guadalajara for this tour of Europe with the Tri Sub-23 were Alexis Vega, Jesús “Canelo” Angulo, Fernando Beltrán, José Juan Macías and Gilberto “Tiba” Sepúlveda.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: