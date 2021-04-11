Chivas: Vucetich throws a dart at José Juan Macías after losing to Cruz Azul

Victor Manuel Vucetich, Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara coach, explained the reason why José Juan Macías was a substitute against Cruz Azul in the match on matchday 14 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura.

In a press conference, Vucetich pointed out that Macías is a player who is not focused or involved in group dynamics and therefore decided not to put him to play against Cruz Azul.

“” JJ Macías, he’s not focused on what we want, “Vucetich explained at the press conference at the end of the game.

With this defeat, the Chivas are out of league positions, remaining only with 13 points and in 15th place in the standings.

