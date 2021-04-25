Chivas: Vucetich spoke about the rebound of Guadalajara in the Clausura 2021

Guadalajara’s Chivas Rayadas closed a perfect week after defeating Atlas in the Classic Tapatío, to add nine points out of nine possible after the victories against Xolos Y Striped, practically ensuring his place in the playoffs of the Closing 2021.

About this “awakening” of the Sacred Flock, Victor Manuel Vucetich He commented at a press conference that they only needed to “regain their memory”, since the last tournament with the same squad they managed to deploy great football.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados loses Rogelio Funes Mori for the duel against Mazatlán

“We are simply recovering the memory of the last tournament. In this tournament we had not done it in the best way, we are recovering that. We were with that of doubt with the people “

“Simply and simply we are recovering the memory of the last tournament. In this tournament we had not done it in the best way, we are recovering that. We were in doubt with the people ”: Víctor Manuel Vucetich. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/L0T5UouIJV – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) April 25, 2021

Regarding the changes he made, when he removed José Juan Macías for Ángel Zaldívar, Vucetich commented that he does not give away anything to his players and anyone can earn a place with the work of the week.

“We have to be very congruent with what we see every day and respect the players with the opportunity they are winning. I don’t give them anything. That’s what (Zaldívar) is for, that’s why there are 20 or 22 players to be in that constant competition “

GIVES NOTHING “We have to be very congruent with what we see every day and respect the players with the opportunity they are winning. I don’t give them anything. That’s what (Zaldívar) is for, that’s why there are 20 or 22 players to be in that constant competition “: Vucetich pic.twitter.com/L2TccBY1YF – León Iturbide (@Leon_Iturbide) April 25, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content