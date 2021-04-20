Chivas: Vucetich spoke about the “downturn” in Macías’ level and threw a dart at his representative

Jose Juan Macías, forward of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, has not performed as expected since his return from Club Leon, Y Victor Manuel Vucetich, coach of the Sacred Flock, explained why this drop in their level is due.

In an interview for TUDN, Vucetich noted that Macias He has his mind in Europe for everything that is said about his future, where a lot of responsibility belongs to his representative, so he does not focus on succeeding in Guadalajara because he is thinking about what is coming.

“When there is any possibility that you can go abroad and your representative has been handling it that he is leaving, that he is going there, and they are constantly with that, then the player is not concentrated, at the end of the day he is thinking about other things when it should be one hundred percent of this “

“Vuce” made it clear that, for José Juan Macías to succeed and fulfill his dream of going to the old continent, he must first concentrate on fulfilling Chivas, because in this way the opportunities will come alone.

“The first thing is where you are so that from here, if you do things well, you automatically go the other way or you can go anywhere else”

