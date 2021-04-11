Chivas: Vucetich spoke about his possible departure from Guadalajara

The Chivas del Guadalajara are still not getting up and on this Date 14 they fell on their visit to the Cruz Azul Machine, which is why the continuity of Víctor Manuel Vucetich at the command of the Sacred Herd is increasingly being questioned.

At a press conference, Vucetich acknowledged that they have had a terrible season and assured that he has “packed his bags”, which is why he put his future in command of the team in the hands of the board.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Juan Reynoso is expelled and loses the Clásico Joven vs Club América

“Without a doubt it has been a bad campaign, we have not stopped saying it, we have not obtained the results we expected. As we have talked about, the suitcases are there and the decision is made by the board of directors if they believe that our work can serve them or not “

I am one of those who consider Vucetich to be a historic and successful Mexican coach. Bravo. Statements such as the suitcases are ready and that the directive decides sincerely leave a bad taste in my mouth. If you are a professional and things don’t work out … Quit! – René Tovar (@Rene_Tovar) April 11, 2021

After 13 days of the Clausura 2021, Chivas are in 15th place in the standings, with 13 units, the product of two wins, seven draws and four defeats (they have a pending duel).

Guadalajara is the team that has drawn the most so far in Guardianes 2021. In addition, it is the only club that they have scored in all their games.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: