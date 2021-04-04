Chivas: Vucetich receives strong dart from Álvaro Morales prior to the game vs Club Santos

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to return to the path of victory in the present Closing tournament 2021, receiving the visit of Santos Laguna in the match corresponding to matchday 13 of Liga MX.

After two and a half weeks without activity in Mexican soccer, coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich made several modifications within the starting eleven of the Sacred Rebaño to face the Warriors.

Faced with this situation, Álvaro Morales, the narrator and commentator of ESPN, launched a forceful poison dart against ‘King Midas’, exposing the reason why he changed his starting lineup.

According to what they report from GDL, Vucetich will make a stream of changes for today. Will you want to sink the ship further? Do you want your settlement now? – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) April 4, 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara aspire to rise to ninth position in the general table in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League with a victory against Santos Laguna, pending the rest of the results.

