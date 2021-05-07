Chivas: Vucetich prepares surprise in their lineup for the playoff vs. Pachuca

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara will be measured against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the match corresponding to the repechage phase of the Clausura 2021 where Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of the Flock, would not have Jesús Angulo for said match, so José Juan Macías and Ángel Zaldívar would be headlines.

According to information from ESPN’s Jesús Bernal, Vucetich has been working in training with a scheme in which he would sacrifice a midfielder to play with two forwards who would be Macías and Zaldívar before the loss of ‘Canelo’ Angulo for the Chivas vs. Pachuca.

As detailed in the information, that would be the main plan to face the playoff match against Pachuca and give Chivas weight in attack and generate a lot of presence in the rival area, so that Macías and Zaldívar would go together before the almost certain loss of the ‘Canelo’.

For now, Amaury Vergara was also close to the players during training to see how the training unfolds while Vucetich prepares the game that will decide the Guadalajara season.

Macías-Zaldívar ⚽ The duo that Vucetich thinks about Chivas’ attack to face the playoff https: //t.co/2bYF7UfKqw – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) May 6, 2021

In the current Clausura 2021, José Juan Macías played 15 games with Chivas, where he scored six goals and gave an assist in 66% of the minutes played.

For his part, Ángel Zaldívar played 12 games in the tournament, where he only scored one goal and gave an assist, playing only 18% of the minutes.

