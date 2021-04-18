Chivas: Vucetich highlighted the importance of the Clásico Tapatío vs Atlas

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara managed to beat the Xolos de Tijuana in the face of a quite important week for the aspirations of the Sacred Flock, in which he will face the Rayados del Monterrey already Rojinegros del Atlas, in the Classic Tapatío.

At a press conference, Victor Manuel Vucetich recognized the importance of dueling before Red and black, because they not only play the honor of the city, but it is also of the utmost importance if they want to qualify for the Repechage.

“We have the responsibility to play all the games and we want to win them all. Circumstances may or may not favor us, however this is a classic that the same team knows about responsibility and the desire to obtain the result against a direct rival, such as Atlas “

After the victory over the Xolos, Guadalajara is momentarily in 13th place in the general table, with the same points as Pumas, which is 12, so these two games are extremely important if the rojiblancos want to qualify.

“I consider that these two meetings are vital for us, they are a great opportunity for us to have results that allow us to have the illusion of seeking the play-off and we will work with all the conviction to obtain results that are favorable for us”

