Chivas: Vucetich backs Uriel Antuna before the boos of the fans

After his controversial statements, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara fans did not forgive Uriel “the Sorcerer” Antuna during the match against the Xolos de Tijuana, booing him from the beginning until he came out of exchange.

At a press conference, Victor Manuel Vucetich, DT from Sacred Flock, showed his support for the “Brujo” Antuna, pointing out that it is an issue that will be handled internally, since it is an important piece for the club and knows of its importance for the attack of Chivas.

“In Antuna’s case, it is a situation that we handle internally and that we fully support him, because I know exactly what he meant. I think that there is a confusion, period “

Vucetich did not give importance to the declarations of the “Brujo” Antuna on preferring Europe before being champion with Chivas, since he pointed out that the only thing that interests him is that he perform on the pitch, for which they must give him their support.

“They are circumstances of the players. But he has our full support. In sports, on the court, we applaud him because we know what he can give us “

