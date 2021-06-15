Chivas: Vucetich assured that they have what to fight for the 2021 Apertura title

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are one of the Liga MX teams that have not announced reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, and although it seems that this could weigh them down, Víctor Manuel Vucetich assured that they have the necessary squad to fight for the title.

At a press conference during the preseason of the Sacred Herd, Vucetich He assured that they have practically the same player base as last season, with the exception of some returns, so they will not weigh the adaptation to the elements since they have been playing together for several months.

“The squad has a base and a structure, that there are practically 70, 80% of players who played during the entire tournament. So I think we don’t have that problem. “

Vuce also responded to those who believe that they will be an easy enemy, ensuring that they have important elements in different areas of the team, which will make Guadalajara a dangerous rival.

“If we think that we are going to be weak, we have Calderón, the“ Rabbit ”, who can go for the bands. We have a Godínez who comes from León, Zaldívar who closed the tournament playing very well, Oribe Peralta with a lot of experience, a Huerta who has been growing.

“We have Torres, Flores, Molina; We have several elements and in defense there is Olivas and “Pollo”. I think we have a very strong structure to be able to start in a good way “

