Chivas: Vucetich and his advice to the “debutantes” in the final phase

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will visit the Tuzos del Pachuca this Sunday, May 9, in search of a pass to the Liguilla del Clausura 2021, in a duel where they will present several “debutants” in the final phase, to whom Víctor Manuel Vucetich gave them a Great advice.

At a press conference, Gilberto “el Tiba” Sepúlveda revealed the words of “King Midas” for players with less experience in these instances, noting that he asked them not to give away anything from the first minute to the end, in order to qualify.

“We must not give anything away, throughout the entire process of the teacher Vucetich has emphasized our attention and commitment, we must be well focused to respond to the importance of a game like this”

“As a big team we are going to impose and we have to propose, we will do that on Sunday, we have to carry the game forward”

Regarding the large number of young people who are in the Guadalajara first team, “el Tiba” Sepúlveda stated that not only by giving a good game against one or two renowned forwards, you are already assured of ownership, because you have to continue demonstrating this level in all the games.

“You have to demonstrate on the court with hierarchy and conviction, we have already done it against renowned players, but we as young people have not achieved anything, we must be humble, not for playing good games against players like Gignac or Funes Mori we have to trust, you have to do it the same way always “

