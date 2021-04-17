Chivas vs Xolos de Tijuana: Time and where to watch the match of J15 of Liga MX

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara will receive the Xolos from Tijuana on the Akron Stadium field in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League. The game will be broadcast on the IZZI signal at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The Chivas, commanded by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who would have his permanence in doubt on the Guadalajara bench once the Clausura 2021 is over, will seek to win against some Xolos who come to change the coach to continue in the fight to get into playoff positions.

For their part, the Tijuana Xolos do not go through the best moment in this contest by dismissing Pablo Guede just three days after finishing the tournament in its regular phase, but they remain in repechage positions with 16 points in 12th place.

Chivas, for its part, is in 15th place with only 13 units, so the victory against a direct rival for the playoffs will be vital to maintain its Liguilla aspirations.

Guadalajara is coming off a very negative streak of results, where it has not been able to win in five games and has only managed to win two games so far this tournament. For his part, Xolos has only been able to win two of his last nine games.

