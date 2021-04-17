Chivas vs Xolos de Tijuana: Lineups of the J15 match of Liga MX

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara receive the visit of the Xolos de Tijuana on the Akron Stadium field in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Closing 2021 of the MX League, a meeting that will be vital for both teams in their aspirations to stay alive in the hope of qualifying for the playoffs.

For this duel, the Chivas led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, come to the match against the border with only 13 points in the entire tournament in 15th place in the table and with a streak of five games without winning, so the victory against Xolos will give you the possibility to climb close to the play-offs.

For his part, Xolos fired Pablo Guede this week and comes to the game against Guadalajara with only two victories in his last nine games, with 16 points and in 12th place, so this game will be essential to get out of the fight to direct rivals like the Chivas.

According to the background, both teams are very even, since of their last seven games in Liga MX, Chivas has won three, Xolos another three plus a draw between both teams, so the duel will be extremely even, in addition to the moment that go through both.

CHIVAS AND XOLOS ALIGNMENTS FOR THE GAME OF DAY 15

Chivas: Rodríguez (p), Sepúlveda, Ponce, Sánchez, Olivas, Molina, Brizuela, Antuna, Angulo, Vega, Macías.

Xolos: Díaz (p), Angulo, Jara, Loroña, Guzmán, Pavez, Martínez, Rivera, Ruíz, Castillo, Manotas.

