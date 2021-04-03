Chivas vs Santos: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 13 of Liga MX

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will receive in the Akron Stadium to Santos Laguna at 5:00 p.m. (central time), a game that you can follow through the Afizzados signs.

Those led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich are in the 16th place of the General Table of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, the Sacred Herd has 12 units as a result of 2 victories and 6 draws.

On the other hand, those led by Guillermo Almada are in the third position of the General Table, the Warriors add 21 units product of 6 victories and 3 draws, so they are in direct league positions.

The last meeting between these squads left a victory for the Warriors in the Santos Modelo Territory with a score of 2 goals to 0.

