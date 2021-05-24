Chivas vs Club Tigres: Schedule and where to watch the first leg of the final in Liga MX Femenil

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will receive the visit of the Tigres de la UANL, in the first leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil, to be held at the Akron stadium this Monday, May 24 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, on the screens of Fox Sports.

The coach’s Rojiblancas Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía reach the second final in the history of the institution after leaving the Diablas Rojas del Toluca in the quarterfinals and at Red and black from the Atlas in the semifinals.

While the strategist’s felines Roberto Medina did the same before Eagles of America and the Rayadas del Monterrey and they will seek to be the first club to repeat as champions in the MX Women’s League.

Tapatías and regiomontanas will meet for the twelfth time in the history of Liga MX Femenil, with a balance in favor of the Tigres de la UANL with seven wins, two draws and two victories for the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

