Chivas vs Club Tigres: Probable lineups for the first leg of the final in Liga MX Femenil

The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara and the Tigres of the UANL will begin a 180-minute battle for the title of Liga MX Femenil, in the first leg in the final of the Closing tournament 2021 to be held in the Akron Stadium.

After leaving on the road at Red and black from the Atlas, the coach’s Rojiblancas Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía he would repeat the starting eleven shown in the second leg after losing one of his figures through injury.

While the strategist’s felines Roberto Medina would do the same in its alignment by not presenting any casualties to make the trip to the pearl of Guadalajara, after eliminating the Rayadas de Monterrey.

We conclude with our preparation HIT, HERD! TOMORROW BEGINS OUR # PARALAHI2TORIA PATH! pic.twitter.com/fyTYPcd94a – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) May 23, 2021

POSSIBLE CHIVAS ALIGNMENT:

Blanca Félix (P) Diana Rodríguez Miriam García Dámaris Godínez Miriam Castillo Christian Jaramillo Michelle González Victoria Acevedo Joseline Montoya Anette Vázquez Alicia Cervantes

POSSIBLE TIGER ALIGNMENT:

Ofelia Ortiz (P) Bianca Sierra Greta Espinoza Cristina Ferral Natalia Villarreal Nancy Antonio Liliana Mercado Lizbeth Ovalle María Sánchez Stephany Mayor Belén Cruz

We activate from the concentration hotel Full, Amazonas! # TeQuieroVerC4mpeon4 # EstoEsTigresFemenil pic.twitter.com/Gkx3EVYcwV – Tigres Femenil (@TigresFemenil) May 23, 2021

