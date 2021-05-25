Chivas vs Club Tigres: Lineups for the first leg of the final in Liga MX Femenil

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the Tigres de la UANL will begin the battle for the title of Liga MX Femenil in the present Closing tournament 2021, in the action of the first leg in the Akron Stadium.

The coach’s Rojiblancas Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía They reach the second final of their history in the women’s division, after leaving the Diablas Rojas del Toluca and the Rojinegras del Atlas on the road within the league.

While the strategist’s felines Roberto MedinaThey did the same against the Águilas del América and the Rayadas del Monterrey and are looking to be the first institution that repeats as champions in the Liga MX Femenil and the fourth in its history.

ALIGNMENTS

CHIVAS

12 Blanca Félix (P) 2 Diana Rodríguez 3 Miriam García 35 Dámaris Godínez 6 Miriam Castillo 15 Christian Jaramillo 28 Michelle González 34 Victoria Acevedo 17 Joseline Montoya 19 Anette Vázquez 24 Alicia Cervantes (C)

CLUB TIGRES

20 Ofelia Solis (P) 3 Bianca Sierra 4 Greta Espinoza 15 Cristina Ferral 17 Natalia Villarreal 6 Nancy Antonio 7 Liliana Mercado (C) 14 Lizbeth Ovalle 24 María Sánchez 9 Stephany Mayor 18 Belén Cruz

