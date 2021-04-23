Chivas vs Atlas: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda assures that they arrive as favorites at Clásico Tapatío

This Saturday, the team of Chivas visit the Jalico Stadium field to face Atlas, in another edition of Classic Tapatío. Unlike previous years, the red and black box is at the top of the table, fighting for a direct ticket to Liguilla.

Despite that, the Mexican defender, ‘Tiba ‘Sepulveda, he assured in a press conference prior to the game, that they arrive as favorites as in the vast majority of these games because they have shown it.

“The favorites in this classic have always been us and not only because it is said, we have shown it”

The one born in Guasave knows that the results were not being given to the team; however, from what they know that a victory would be a clear sign that they have improved and must be at the top of the table to show who the city team is.

“An institution like Chivas must seek to be at the top. From the quarry this classic is very important and the fans deserve it for showing who is the greatest in the city “