Chivas vs Atlas: Schedule and where to watch the second leg of the Liga MX Femenil

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will receive the visit of the Rojinegras del Atlas, to define the second finalist in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil, to be held at the Akron Stadium this Monday, May 17 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, through the screens of Fox Sports.

The set of the Sacred Flock led by the coach Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía will seek to return to a final of the women’s branch in Mexican soccer since the conquest of the title in the distant Apertura 2017 tournament.

While the strategist’s Academy box Fernando Samayoa wants to take the institution to play the MX Women’s League championship match for the first time in the club’s short history.

After the goalless draw in the Jalisco stadium, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara need any win or goalless draw to secure their place in the final of the Clausura 2021 tournament; while the Rojinegras del Atlas with the tie with goals and any victory would reach the series for the Liga MX Femenil title.

