Chivas vs Atlas: Probable lineups for the Liga MX Femenil 2nd leg match

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the Rojinegras del Atlas will define in 90 minutes the second finalist in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil in the Akron Stadium, in the action of the second leg of the Clásico Tapatío in the semifinals.

After the tie achieved in the Jalisco stadium, the Sacred Flock led by the coach Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía They will have the sensitive loss of the midfielder Susan Bejarano who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee after being injured in the first leg and will have to modify in his starting eleven.

While the strategist’s academy squad Fernando Samayoa It has a full squad and would repeat its line-up to seek to reach its first final in the history of Liga MX Femenil.

POSSIBLE CHIVAS ALIGNMENT:

Blanca Félix (P) Diana Rodríguez Miriam García Dámaris Godínez Miriam Castillo Christian Jaramillo Victoria Acevedo Michelle González Joseline Montoya Anette Vázquez Alicia Cervantes

POSSIBLE ATLAS ALIGNMENT:

Ana Paz (P) María Pérez Alejandra Franco Julissa Dávila Zellyka Arce Karen García Joana Robles Vanessa González Ana García Marcia García Allison González

