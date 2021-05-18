Chivas vs Atlas: Lineups for the second leg in the semifinals of Liga MX Femenil

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the Rojinegros del Atlas will write the last 90 minutes of the first edition of the Classic Tapatío in the league, looking to be the second finalist in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil.

The coach’s Rojiblancas Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía They need the victory by any score or the goalless draw to be able to reach the desired final in the contest by the criteria of the position in the table.

Read also: Club Pachuca: Roberto Nurse’s motivating message prior to the semifinals vs Cruz Azul

While the strategist’s academy squad Fernando Samayoa It is enough with the tie with goals or the victory by any board to reach the first final in the history of Liga MX Femenil.

ALIGNMENTS

CHIVAS

12 Blanca Félix (P) 2 Diana Rodríguez 3 Miriam García 35 Dámaris Godínez 6 Miriam Castillo 15 Christina Jaramillo 28 Michelle González 34 Victoria Acevedo 17 Joseline Montoya 19 Anette Vázquez 24 Alicia Cervantes (C)

ATLAS

1 Ana Paz (P) 3 María Pérez 5 Alejandra Franco 13 Julissa Dávila 6 Zellyka Arce (C) 8 Karen García 10 Joana Robles 14 Vanessa González 28 Ana García 26 Marcia García 30 Allison González

Read also: Liga MX: Atlas FC would be reinforced with Darío Lezcano for the Apertura 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Liga MX Femenil Chivas Atlas Liguilla