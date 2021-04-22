Chivas vs Atlas: Julio Furch makes the Flock ‘tremble’ prior to the Tapatío Clásico

Julius Caesar Furch, striker for the Rojinegros del Atlas, assured that he wants to score a goal for Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara in the Clásico Tapatío, not only to gain confidence, but also because of the importance of the rival and that that meant giving the fans joy and getting involved in the positions above the table.

During an interview for W Deportes, Julio Furch, indicated that Atlas vs Chivas is going to be an even match because they are two teams that arrive with the need to add, in addition to the emotional factor in these matches, everything matches.

“Yes of course, as a striker you dream of scoring in a classic for yourself and for the fans. Give your team victory, get to the top of the table and it is an important match for us and for them. It will be a match. even, “he declared.

“We had to train in Jalisco and people came very close. For them it is fundamental, so try to fulfill that joy for them and for us. It will be nice because we are local and there will be many people,” he added about the encounter.

In addition, Furch stated that the Atlas never talked about the issue of relegation at the start of the tournament and the main objective has always been to think about qualifying for the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, and a victory against Chivas. would help achieve that goal.

“The issue of relegation was never discussed, there was always thought to qualify. Many gave us up for dead at the beginning and now the teammates have turned that table upside down. We are in the fight but coming out of the last position will be a good reward, “he concluded.

