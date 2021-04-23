Chivas vs Atlas: Jesús Molina and his request to the fans for the Clásico Tapatío

Jesus Molina, player and captain of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, spoke in the pre-Clásico Tapatío against the Rojinegros del Atlas on the Jalisco Stadium field, in the match corresponding to day 16 of Clausura 2021 of the MX League, where he launched a request to the fans for the match.

During an interview for Marca Claro, Jesús Molina asked the Chivas fans to support the team and give them the necessary confidence for the players to go out onto the field to win the three points against Atlas and thus get fully into the playoffs .

Also read: Liga MX: Tigres UANL decided not to renew Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti prior to the Classic Regio

“We always ask the fans for what they give us, the support, the confidence. I think we are favorites for what Chivas represents, we always have to think big. Let’s hope to come out with the victory against Atlas tomorrow, and if a goal of mine falls, I will surely enjoy it ”, declared Molina.

On the other hand, Jesús Molina pointed out that players have to be very intelligent when it comes to expressing themselves, since later they can fall into misunderstandings, referring to the case of Uriel Antuna.

“We have to understand and be very intelligent in what we express, what we speak, because then things are misinterpreted,” he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content