Chivas vs Atlas: Classic Tapatío of the Apertura 2021 already has a date

Within hours of the release of the calendar of the Opening Tournament 2021 of the Liga MX, Different dates of meetings continue to be filtered and now that of the Tapatío Classic was revealed, between the Chivas del Guadalajara and the Rojinegros del Atlas.

According to information from David Medrano, a journalist for TV Azteca, the Sacred Flock will receive the visit of the Red and black in the Akron Stadium for Day 13 of the Opening, which would be planned for the end of October.

“The Clásico Tapatío between Chivas and Atlas will be held on the 13th at the end of October at Akron. All the details of the schedule tomorrow in @AztecaDeportes @AztecaSiete at halftime of Mexico vs Panama. “

All the details of the schedule tomorrow in @AztecaDeportes @AztecaSiete at halftime of Mexico vs Panama. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) June 30, 2021

Liga MX will make the official publication of the 2021 Apertura Tournament schedule during half time of the friendly game between the Mexican National Team and the Panama National Team, this Wednesday, June 30.

Other duels for which the dates have been announced are Rayos de Necaxa vs. Santos Laguna, which will be played on Matchday 1; and América vs Tigres, on Matchday 15, in what will be “Piojo” Herrera’s first match against América since 2016.

