Chivas: Víctor Vucetich rejects the call of Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team

Guadalajara’s Chivas Rayadas coach, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, was against calling naturalized players to the Mexican National Team after Rayados striker Rogelio Funes Mori aimed to play for Tricolor.

The Chivas coach proposed a project to generate more Mexican players and thus avoid the recurrence of foreigners.

“We have to work and produce more players that we would need to reduce so much is players because maybe that’s why we don’t have them something is being done wrong in our football that is not producing players … make a project that allows us to develop and the growth of the players in any position, center forward in defense I feel that it is very necessary. Said the Herd technician.

Funes Mori is included in the pre-list for the Gold Cup and is one of the candidates to occupy the front of the Tricolor of ‘Tata’ Martino.

