Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s words after drawing against Santos Laguna

Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, spoke at the end of the match on matchday 13 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League against Santos Laguna where they drew 1-1, where he left his impressions.

At a press conference, Vucetich spoke about different issues that plague Chivas today at the end of the match against Santos, noting that he is calm for the last minutes that his team gave.

“Today the first one was missed on offense, the player is prone and we have had a lot of them. I would like to start as we finished, but it is given with the modifications. They are tactical variants, “he declared.

On the other hand, the ‘King Midas’ justified the non-ownership of José Juan Macías and other players who did not start the match, pointing out that it is to give rest and not load extra minutes on their legs.

“Today it leaves me half calm because of the variations, but not because we have to be better in qualifying. The one of Macías and other cases, is rest for some, “he added.

