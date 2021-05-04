Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich was vaccinated against Covid-19

After getting his pass to the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League with the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Victor Manuel Vucetich He went to receive the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the state of Nuevo León.

According to information from the Mediotiempo portal, “King Midas” went this weekend to one of the centers located in the municipality of San Pedro Garza García, to receive his second vaccination prior to the start of the repechage.

Vucetich would have traveled to his home in Monterrey to go to one of the “drive thru” centers (to be vaccinated in his vehicle) together with his wife, since both fall within the age range of the first campaign.

Now, Vucetich will have to plan next Sunday’s match against the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium, to try to get his pass to the Liguilla of the 2021 Clausura Tournament.

