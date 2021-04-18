Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich was satisfied after the victory against Xolos

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara defeated the Xolos de Tijuana on Matchday 15 of the Closing 2021, in a meeting where Victor Manuel Vucetich He was quite satisfied with the performance of his team on the field of play.

At a press conference, Vucetich He highlighted several points, such as adding three again and leaving zero for the first time this season, aspects that will help them if they still want to get into the Repechage.

“Happy with the result, we worked well to get this score but we were able to score more goals. Playing with zero this day has been part of the job. A player like Olivas makes his debut and his performance has been extraordinary. The team’s work is what has given me the best satisfaction “

Regarding the failure of José Juan Macías from the eleven steps, “Vuce” showed his confidence to the Guadalajara striker, ensuring that he will continue to collect penalties and will continue working to obtain better results.

“He has been a man who has been in charge of collecting penalty kicks many times. We will seek that he continues to be and we must continue working the different angles that have to be done so that he continues ”

Finally, regarding the injury of Jesús Molina, who had to leave the exchange, Vucetich commented that they will wait until tomorrow to make a full assessment and now issue a medical report from the captain.

“Molina’s case is going to have an assessment, a study, and the doctor will determine it tomorrow, to be more specific in the information”

