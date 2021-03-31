Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich recognizes the importance of his players in the Pre-Olympic

Coach Victor Manuel Vucetich of the Chivas del Guadalajara in the MX League, recognized the importance that his players had in the Mexican National Team U23, who conquered the tournament Concacaf pre-Olympic.

We consider that all the elements made a great pre-Olympic. All 6 are very important. In this last closing they will be vital with Chivas ”, were the words of Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

The Mexican coach spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, where he highlighted the role of his six players who were part of Jaime Lozano’s team, as well as the importance they have for the approach of his squad.

⚽ ́ “We will have a double league, we are aware of that. I never like to have a balance, until I finish, so far it has not been good, but we can reverse it “ ️ ️Víctor M. Vucetich, DT Club Guadalajara pic.twitter.com/UKcZcRKrl1 – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) March 31, 2021

Víctor Manuel Vucetich acknowledged that winning this tournament suits them well, since it will be very important that they arrive motivated at the end of this 2021 Guardians Tournament, in search of winning a ticket to the repechage.

